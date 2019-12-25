Cupid (LON:IDE) Trading Up 7.4%

Cupid Plc (LON:IDE) traded up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05), 137,914 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.03. The company has a market cap of $15.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.12.

About Cupid (LON:IDE)

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, cloud, collaboration, security, and IT managed services for public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact centre, and unified communication; cyber security services include security operations centre, managed security information and event management, distributed denial of service and endpoint protection, endpoint protection, disaster recovery and business continuity, advanced network security analysis, and threat protection; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

