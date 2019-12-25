CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CV Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CV Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CV Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $97.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of -0.65.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. Analysts expect that CV Sciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joerg Grasser bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

