CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

CWC Energy Services Corp (CVE:CWC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 118,200 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $50.99 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

About CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., an oilfield services company, provides contract drilling and well servicing services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

