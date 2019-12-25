CyberMiles (CMT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.96 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $8.84 million and $1.96 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, BCEX, Bibox and Binance. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00553608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00027640 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000896 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00085779 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009141 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, OKEx, IDCM, Cobinhood, Binance, CoinBene, LBank, DragonEX, Huobi, BCEX, Zebpay, IDEX, Bibox, Tokenomy and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

