Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (WANT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

WANT opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.