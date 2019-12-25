Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0176 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA WEBL opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $29.52.

