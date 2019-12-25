DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Head to Head Review

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. DANSKE BK A/S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DANSKE BK A/S/S shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and DANSKE BK A/S/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach $279.16 million 3.62 $45.53 million N/A N/A DANSKE BK A/S/S $7.00 billion 1.93 $2.33 billion N/A N/A

DANSKE BK A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and DANSKE BK A/S/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A DANSKE BK A/S/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and DANSKE BK A/S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 29.86% 26.61% 2.58% DANSKE BK A/S/S 29.08% 7.72% 0.33%

Volatility & Risk

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DANSKE BK A/S/S has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats DANSKE BK A/S/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans. Its personal banking products and services include checking, savings, Christmas club, health savings, money market, and CD accounts; retirement plans, online and mobile banking, and other services; and credit and loans, such as credit cards, home loans, and escrow services. The company's business banking products and services comprise banking services, business checking, money market accounts, retirement plans, business savings, CDs, online banking, mobile banking, merchant services, payroll services, deposit lockbox, remote deposit capture, and other services; and credit and loans, including business credit cards, small business loans, commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 branches in Los Angeles County and Orange County. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is a subsidiary of Palomar Enterprises, LLC.

About DANSKE BK A/S/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions to retail customers; strategic advisory services to commercial customers; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, investment, and corporate finance advisory services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income, currencies, transaction banking, and investor services. It also provides wealth management, asset management, investment, pension savings, and insurance solutions; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides mortgage finance, real-estate brokerage, foreign exchange, and equity services, as well as trades in fixed income products. It has operations in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.