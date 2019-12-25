DDKoin (DDK) Reaches Market Cap of $5.25 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00042338 BTC on exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and $96,459.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00182679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.01191044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118518 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

