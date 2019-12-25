Decentraland (MANA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.73 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland token can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Huobi, ZB.COM and Liqui. Decentraland has a total market cap of $30.90 million and $14.73 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, DragonEX, Mercatox, OKEx, Bibox, Upbit, Huobi, Ethfinex, UEX, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Kucoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, TOPBTC, BigONE, Radar Relay, AirSwap, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

