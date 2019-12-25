Decimated (DIO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $568.00

Decimated (CURRENCY:DIO) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Decimated token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and ABCC. Decimated has a total market cap of $57,360.00 and $568.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decimated has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038511 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.67 or 0.06158068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Decimated Profile

Decimated is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,224,407 tokens. The official website for Decimated is www.decimated.net. Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game. The Reddit community for Decimated is /r/decimated_game. The official message board for Decimated is www.decimated.net/category/updates.

Decimated Token Trading

Decimated can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimated directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decimated should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decimated using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

