Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $171.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,228 shares of company stock valued at $26,934,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 250.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,590,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $174.50 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $180.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

