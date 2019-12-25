Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.16. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 25.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 11.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

