Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (DMRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 27th

Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.259 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

DMRL opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.59. Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $61.97.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.