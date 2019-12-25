DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.66

DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.66 and traded as low as $11.81. DEXUS Property Group shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 1,916,290 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$11.91 and its 200-day moving average is A$12.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74.

Get DEXUS Property Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. DEXUS Property Group’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

DEXUS Property Group Company Profile (ASX:DXS)

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DEXUS Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEXUS Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.