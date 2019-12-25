Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DGE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,423.33 ($45.03).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,220 ($42.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,121.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,289.35. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion and a PE ratio of 24.75. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, with a total value of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders bought a total of 542 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,749 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

