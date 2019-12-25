Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $171.00 Average PT from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:DEO opened at $166.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.11 and a 200 day moving average of $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo has a 1-year low of $137.24 and a 1-year high of $176.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Diageo by 530.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 84,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Diageo by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,187,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diageo by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,334,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 702.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 42,159 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

