Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.10. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 43,000 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The company has a market cap of $6.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26.

About Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

