Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.68

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 2983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on DSSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 660,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $8,908,527.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

