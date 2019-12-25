Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (KNOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (BMV:KNOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3189 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.33.

