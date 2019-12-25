Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (TMV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA TMV opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

