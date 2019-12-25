Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA TYBS opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $20.77.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.