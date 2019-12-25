Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (TYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1039 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of TYD stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $57.35.

About Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

