Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (CHAD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0341 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHAD opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $40.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93.

