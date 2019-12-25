Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0298 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA DPK opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $20.23.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.