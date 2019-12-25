Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DZK) Shares Down 0.4%

Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DZK) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.20 and last traded at $73.22, approximately 762 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DZK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned about 1.42% of Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

