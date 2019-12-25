Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

FAZ opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

