Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (YANG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 31st

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

YANG stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

