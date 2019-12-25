Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0857 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of EURL stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.