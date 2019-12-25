Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (DUST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on December 31st

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0132 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA DUST opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $25.86.

