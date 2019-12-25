Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares (NYSEARCA:JPNL) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares (NYSEARCA:JPNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares stock opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27.

