Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (JDST) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

JDST stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $57.20.

