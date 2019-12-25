Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GASX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GASX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA GASX opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average of $62.77. Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $94.22.

