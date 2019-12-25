Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (PILL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on December 31st

Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PILL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0003 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of PILL stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

