Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0185 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.