Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

NYSEARCA SOXS opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $171.80.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

