Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (SOXL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on December 31st

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2877 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of SOXL opened at $280.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.52. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $283.81.

