Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (KORU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 31st

Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NYSEARCA KORU opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

