Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0139 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LABD opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $57.66.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.