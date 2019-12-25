Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (LABU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0053 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $66.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12.

