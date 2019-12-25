Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF (RWCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF (NYSEARCA:RWCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2414 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWCD opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78. Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

