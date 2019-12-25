Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (RWED) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.1265 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92. Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $54.82.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.