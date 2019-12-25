Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (RWGV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1856 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of RWGV stock opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01. Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $66.32.

