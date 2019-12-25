DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

