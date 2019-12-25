Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of DNFGY stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

