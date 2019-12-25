Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,641 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.70% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of DFIN opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.34. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz acquired 284,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $2,823,099.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.