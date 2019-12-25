Doubleview Capital (CVE:DBV) Trading Up 5.6%

Doubleview Capital Corp (CVE:DBV) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 30,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 81,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29.

About Doubleview Capital (CVE:DBV)

Doubleview Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures totaling 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

