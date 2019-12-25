DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from DTF Tax Free Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. DTF Tax Free Income has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $14.96.

DTF Tax Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

