Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Receives $2.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley set a $2.30 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

DLNG opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.57 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.