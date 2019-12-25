EagleX (EGX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 29.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. EagleX has a total market cap of $9,718.00 and $1,935.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EagleX has traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EagleX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00182679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.01191044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118518 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io.

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.