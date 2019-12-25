Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edgewell Personal Care in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,245 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

